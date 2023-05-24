Halal In Travel Global Summit 2023

SINGAPORE, 25 May 2023: The third edition of the Halal In Travel Global Summit will unveil significant trends in the Global Muslim travel market from 30 May to 1 June 1 2023.

The summit will bring together more than 50 speakers and key stakeholders from across the globe who will join 18 sessions to address some of the key opportunities and challenges facing the next phase of Halal tourism.

Some of the speakers announced include Enver Duminy, Chief Executive Officer, Cape Town Tourism; Jonathan Gómez Punzón, Head of Málaga Tourism Board, Málaga Tourism Board; and Janette Roush, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital, NYC & Company.

Keynote speech will be delivered by KH Ma’ruf Amin, Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia; Sandiaga Salahudin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia; Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia; and Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar; Undersecretary, Department of Tourism Philippines.

The summit will feature thought-provoking discussions covering areas such as sustainable tourism development, the impact of the pandemic on the industry, destination management, emerging trends in halal tourism, female Muslim travel experiences, the role of technology in shaping the future of travel, and the representation of Muslim women in travel tech leadership. These engaging sessions will bring together industry experts, thought leaders and stakeholders to foster collaboration and shape the trajectory of the travel industry.

“As a passionate advocate for inclusive and sustainable travel, I believe the Halal In Travel – Global Summit represents a unique platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders to address the needs and aspirations of the rapidly growing Muslim travel market,” said Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

One of the key highlights of the Halal In Travel Global Summit 2023 will be the launch of the highly anticipated Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2023 report.

Based on more than 50 datasets, GMTI 2023 will introduce new models and frameworks to assist stakeholders in developing strategies based on the rankings of the destinations. This annual report, now in its’ 9th year, will also provide insights into how Muslim visitor arrivals recovered in 2022 and projections on future growth. This year’s report will also identify the top Muslim Women Friendly destinations.

The event will also feature the Halal in Travel (HIT) Awards 2023. These prestigious awards will recognise over 30 outstanding contributions in various categories, including Muslim-friendly Hotel Chain of The Year, Muslim-friendly Restaurant Chain of The Year, Muslim-friendly Airline of The Year, and Halal Travel Marketing Campaign of The Year, among many others.

“We are proud to announce the second edition of the Halal In Travel Awards at the event. These awards serve as a testament to our mission to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements and innovative practices in the Halal travel sector,” said Fazal Bahardeen, the CEO of Crescentrating & HalalTrip.

Furthermore, the 3rd edition of HalalTrip40 will celebrate 40 exceptional individuals from more than 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada and more. The HT40 award highlights their remarkable contributions to society, culture, entrepreneurship, academia, philanthropy, and other domains that will be celebrated and showcased to inspire and uplift the global Muslim community.

Hosted by CrescentRating, Halal In Travel Global Summit 2023 promises to be a groundbreaking event that propels the Halal travel industry forward. The summit provides a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation, fostering a more inclusive and accessible travel experience for Muslim travellers worldwide.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit: https://events.crescentrating.com/HalalInTravel-GlobalSummit2023

Visit website https://www.crescentrating.com

About CrescentRating

CrescentRating is the leading authority on Halal travel and tourism. The company uses insights, industry intelligence, lifestyle, behaviour and research on the needs of the Muslim traveller to deliver authoritative guidance on all aspects of Halal travel to organisations across the globe.

Founded in 2008, CrescentRating services are used by every tier of the tourism industry, from government bodies and tourism agencies to hospitality service providers, to serve the needs of the Muslim traveller better.

CrescentRating’s products and services include rating & accreditation, research & consultancy, training, & certification (CR Academy), industry reports, Halal-In-Travel conferences, destination marketing and content provisioning. HalalTrip is a sister brand of CrescentRating.