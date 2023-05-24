Last few days of MAG mid-year sale

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 May 2023: There are just four days left to grab a cheap fare during Malaysia Aviation Group’s annual mid-year sale.

Launched on 15 May, the promotion, featuring up to 40% discounts on flights on all MAG airlines, ends at midnight 28 May. The travel period ends 30 November 2023. Participating airlines are Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings.

Domestic Fares on Malaysia Airlines are as low as MYR99 all-in one-way within Peninsular Malaysia and MYR119 and MYR179 to Sarawak and Sabah in the airline’s Economy Lite category. Business Class fares start from MYR429 all-in one-way for travel within Peninsular Malaysia, MYR799 for Sarawak, and MYR899 for Sabah.

On international routes, the airline discounts fares to Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland and between Kota Kinabalu and Taipei starting from MYR 249 all-in one-way on Economy Basic.

The Economy Basic fare includes 20kg of free check-in baggage, the cabin baggage allowance of 7kg; complimentary snacks or meals and beverages; and in-flight entertainment, which offers many options from TV programmes, movies, music and more.

Firefly offers up to 25% off for domestic and ASEAN destinations. Customers can enjoy value bundles that include Plus, Extra and Flex value bundle services comprising 20kg baggage allowance, in-flight hot meals, 2X flight changes, priority baggage, boarding and check-in, all seat selection and travel insurance.

MASwings offers a 20% off fare for ATR-operated services within Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan FT.