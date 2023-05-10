DUBAI, UAE, 11 May 2023: Emirates signed two MoUs during last week’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which initiated partnerships with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority and Zambia Tourism to boost tourist arrivals to each country.

Emirates will support Bahrain’s new four-year strategy (2022-2026) for the tourism sector, which aims to attract 14.1 million tourists by 2026.

Emirates currently serves Bahrain with 21 weekly flights on its Boeing 777, providing convenient schedules for travellers looking to connect to Bahrain via Dubai.

Emirates and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority will explore opportunities to broaden the Kingdom’s appeal in key markets like Japan, Korea, Spain, Hungary, and Poland, as well as grow mindshare around it as a short weekend getaway with exciting attractions for travellers coming from Israel and the UAE.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer and HE Fatima Bint Jaffer Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. Also present at the signing was Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President, International Affairs for Emirates; Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia and Reema al Marzooqi, Emirates’ Area Manager for Bahrain.

Bahrain offers a diverse range of attractions that cater to the varying interests of tourists. The country is known for its wide selection of accommodation options, ranging from luxurious five-star hotels to affordable boutique hotels and resorts. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy the thrill of watching high-speed cars at the Bahrain International Circuit or relax on one of the many picturesque beaches in the Kingdom. Meanwhile, history buffs can explore Bahrain’s rich heritage, including traces of ancient civilisations dating back 5,000 years.

Emirates and Zambia Tourism will jointly explore opportunities to boost visitor arrivals to Zambia by leveraging Emirates’ extensive global network of 140 destinations.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Badr Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Africa, and Matongo Matamwandi, Chief Executive Officer of Zambia Tourism Authority (ZTA).

Through this partnership, the two parties will explore ways to collaborate on key initiatives to promote experiences in Zambia and increase the destination’s visibility within the Emirates network. Both parties will also consider various advertising and marketing campaigns to drive inbound visitors to Zambia.

Emirates launched operations in Zambia in 2012 and has grown the route to offer daily services.

(Source: Emirates)