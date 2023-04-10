PATTAYA, 11 April 2023: Royal Cliff Beach Terrace and Royal Cliff Grand Hotel are recognised as the “Best Scenic Hotels Near Bangkok” by travel brand Trip.com.

The hotels’ ideal locations, blessed with panoramic sunset views and best-in-class services, are the key features that help to earn them prestigious recognition.

The Royal Cliff Hotel Group found itself in the travel website’s “Trip.Best” list for Best Scenic Hotels near Bangkok, with the Royal Cliff Beach Terrace standing in 4th place and the luxury Royal Cliff Grand Hotel (11th).

This recognition is another testament to the group’s achievement as an excellent choice to stay near Bangkok for business and leisure travellers. With a rare location that offers breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand and outlying islands, the group’s hotels have stood the test of time and competition to become the top-of-mind destinations in Pattaya; the most convenient location to enjoy a seaside break near the capital city.

Royal Cliff Beach Terrace and Royal Cliff Grand Hotel have been reviewed against the criteria considering the number of rooms with ocean views and service. With 100% of the rooms having sea views, the two properties scored 4.5 and 4.4 out of 5, respectively. Trip.com reviews hotels for their Trip.Best lists quarterly to make sure that the criteria are always up-to-date. For hotels near Bangkok, Trip.Best offers rankings in the following categories; Best Scenic Hotels, Best Family Hotels, Best Villas, Best Cultural Styles and Best Upscale Hotels.

Perched on a coastal hill overlooking secluded beaches, the hotels are only a short distance from the bustling Pattaya Beach Road, Royal Cliff Beach Terrace boasts magnificent sea views as far as the eye can see. The hotel features rooms of two types — Honeymoon Deluxe and Family Suite with two bedrooms. The first type offers exotic Thai-style accommodation with a separate raised living area where couples can relax and enjoy their romantic getaway. Family Suite offers plenty of space on the balcony and a living room that fits the whole family. Both bedrooms have large comfortable beds to guarantee a great night’s sleep.

Situated adjacent to the Royal Cliff Beach Terrace, Royal Cliff Grand Hotel is an opulent resort where guests can relax and soak up the beautiful sunset. All rooms, recently renovated in an elegant contemporary style, are sea-facing, so guests can enjoy a million-dollar view with the sea breeze. A large infinity pool and adjacent sun deck are ideal for watching the sunset while enjoying formal dining that serves delicious flavours from Thai to international.

Apart from the two hotels, the Royal Cliff is home to two other properties, namely the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel and the luxury Royal Wing Suites and Spa. The infinity-edged “Sky Aquarium Pool” in the middle of the premises is one of Thailand’s biggest and most spectacular swimming pools. In addition to the Trip.Best award, Royal Cliff Hotels Group has won many accolades, awards and accreditations, spanning different categories and standards, from prestigious organisations throughout the years, with the total awards exceeding 250.

With summer vacations already underway, the Royal Cliff Hotels can accommodate everyone with multiple options of rooms, suites, dining experiences and state-of-the-art facilities. The hotels offer packages with special perks and rates, such as a weekday stay package, an extended stay package and a family package to entice summer travellers.

Check the hotel website, www.royalcliff.com, to secure the best rates and packages.

(Your Stories: Royal Cliff Hotel Group)