Capella makes it three in China

SINGAPORE, 21 April 2023: Capella Hotels and Resorts will open its third property in China – Capella Nanjing – in 2025.

Designed by world-renowned British architect David Chipperfield, the 190-room Capella Nanjing will stand adjacent to Changjiang Road – the centre of the city’s historic and cultural district.

“The opening of Capella Nanjing marks a major milestone for us following the opening of Capella Shanghai and Capella Tufu Bay, Hainan… (it’s a) great opportunity to expand our presence in China,” said Capella Hotel Group president Cristiano Rinaldi.