Sun Princess to sail the Caribbean in 2024

By
TTR WEEKLY
-
Sun Princess

SINGAPORE, 20 April 2023: Princess Cruises’ largest ship – Sun Princess – will make her US debut in October 2024, sailing to Caribbean destinations on seven- and 14-day itineraries out of Ft Lauderdale.

The ship is the first in the line’s new Sphere class and will homeport at Port Everglades for the winter, following a season of Mediterranean and Europe cruises when she launches in February 2024.

Highlights of the Sun Princess Caribbean season, on sale 19 April 2023

5-day Caribbean Getaway kicks off the Caribbean season with visits to Amber Cove and Grand Turk.

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas, including a late night in San Juan and a visit to our private island resort Princess Cays.

7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas visiting Amber Cove, Grand Turk and a visit to our private island resort Princess Cays.

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico, including Cozumel, Belize City and Roatan stops.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer new dining, entertainment and activity offerings, staterooms, and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean and Europe are currently on sale, and Caribbean voyages opened for bookings on 19 April 2023.


