Travel pioneer chairs Intriq Journey

SINGAPORE, 8 March 2023: Bespoke luxury travel designer Intriq Journey names Chang Theng Hwee as chairperson to leverage three decades of industry experience and drive product innovation.

The former CEO of Scott Dunn Asia and founder of the homegrown brand, Country Holidays, has left an indelible footprint on the tourism landscape as one of the forerunners of bespoke travel.

Commenting on his new role, Theng Hwee said: “I’m honoured to join the formidable team at Intriq Journey, co-founded by Jess Yap, Lim Kok Yong and Stella Fan. Aside from my close working relationship with them since our time in Country Holidays over 20 years ago, across our network in Singapore, Hong Kong and China, we can look forward to reimagining travel for a new breed of modern explorers who search for immersive luxury holidays.”

In 1994, he founded Country Holidays, which provided intrepid explorers with off-the-beaten-path hiking adventures in Nepal. It became one of Asia Pacific’s leading travel companies. Country Holidays expanded with offices in Singapore, China, Hong Kong and Dubai. Following the firm’s acquisition in 2018, Theng Hwee oversaw operations in Scott Dunn Asia’s offices before taking a sabbatical in 2019.

Having witnessed the rebound of tourism and how it has renewed interest and demand for luxury travel, Theng Hwee returns to Singapore’s outbound luxury tourism market.