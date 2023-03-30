Tourism Malaysia celebrates 50 with themed tours

KUALA LUMPUR, 31 March 2023: To mark its 50th anniversary celebrations, Tourism Malaysia presents 50 themed tour packages based on special interest tourism segments with bargain price tags sold via the malaysia.travel website.

The package offers resulted from collaborating with 21 registered travel agencies and four operators. They are presenting tourism products such as spas, and country stays throughout Malaysia.

All packages highlight the number 50 in their messaging, such as a 50% discount, MYR50 price, MYR50.50 and various other configurations to reflect the 50th-anniversary celebrations.

People can book themed packages for hiking, cave exploration, jungle trekking, kayaking, cycling, camping, caravanning, scuba diving, golf, agrotourism, homestay, birdwatching, white water rafting, waterfall abseiling, jet ski excursion, rock climbing, nature walk, night safari, river cruise and animal sighting. In addition, packages also focus on heritage trail activities, fun at theme parks, museum visits and spa treatments.

The offers are valid until 10 August 2023 for travel until 31 March 2024.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato’ Hj Zainuddin Abdul Wahab said the array of special interest tour packages aligns with the latest trend that sees tourists choose products based on experiential tourism.

“In total, this promotional offer involves 32 travel and nature packages, seven packages under lifestyle, six cultural and heritage packages and five packages of marine activities and tourism sports,” he concluded.

Special Interest Tour Package E-Brochure download link: https://bit.ly/40m4R1q

