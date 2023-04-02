AirAsia flies direct from Malaysia to Queensland

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 April 2023: AirAsia X (AAX), a leading medium-haul low-cost airline in Asia, launched Saturday the long-awaited return of services on the airline’s first-ever route to Gold Coast, Australia, after a hiatus of more than two years due to the pandemic.

The inaugural flight departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) at 1125 local time and landed at Gold Coast International Airport at 0925 local time. In celebration of the newly resumed services to the coastal city, all guests on the inaugural flight were treated to a special send-off ceremony before boarding and a welcoming event on arrival.

(From left) Dato’ Fam Lee Ee, AirAsia X Board of Director; Amelia Evans, Queensland Airports Limited CEO; Stirling Hinchliffe, Queensland Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport; Benyamin Ismail, AirAsia X CEO; and Karen Bolinger, Destination Gold Coast Interim CEO at the Gold Coast Airport to celebrate the resumption of AirAsia X flight from Kuala Lumpur to Gold Coast today.

The Gold Coast is the airline’s fourth destination in Australia. With the relaunch of this service, AAX is set to strengthen its position as the leading low-cost airline connecting Australia to Asia’s key destinations and the only carrier flying direct between Malaysia and the state of Queensland.

A press conference held at Gold Coast Airport to celebrate the event was attended by Stirling Hinchliffe, Queensland Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport; Amelia Evans, Queensland Airports Limited CEO; Karen Bolinger, Destination Gold Coast Interim CEO; Dato’ Fam Lee Ee, AirAsia X Board of Director; and Benyamin Ismail, AirAsia X CEO amongst other key airport and tourism stakeholders.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said AirAsia X was predicted to generate AUD45.6 million for the Gold Coast’s visitor economy.

“These direct services from Kuala Lumpur have been secured by the Palaszczuk Government’s AUD200 million aviation war chest in partnership with Gold Coast Airport.

“We’re backing AirAsia X because of the airline’s commitment to increasing its Gold Coast flight schedule to five flights per week by the end of the year.”

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail called it an “incredibly important day for AAX” as it returns to the Gold Coast – the airline’s first-ever route launched in November 2007.

“Our newest route now provides the most affordable and convenient air travel option for guests who want to explore one of Australia’s most popular tourist destinations and for Australians seeking to visit Malaysia or continue on throughout Asia with our vast global network, including leisure favourites like Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, India and more.

“The resumption of this route today will not only attract a significant number of visitors from Malaysia and other Asian countries but also strengthen the ties between Malaysia and Australia,” Mr Benyamin Ismail concluded.

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans noted that the return of AirAsia X to the Gold Coast would initially provide three return flights between Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast each week, bringing 58,000 additional seats into the region each year.

To celebrate the return to one of its most popular destinations, AAX offers great value all-in* fares between Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast from MYR699 all-in* one-way for economy or MYR2,999 one-way for a Premium Flatbed.

Flight schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Gold Coast (OOL)

*All-in fares include airport taxes, fuel surcharges, and other applicable charges. Terms and conditions apply. Booking period from now until 10 April 2023 for travel period between now and 14 December 2023.