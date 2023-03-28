Klook teams up with TAT

SINGAPORE, 29 March 2023: Klook, a popular travel and experiences platform, forecasts a robust recovery in Thailand with significant growth that has more than doubled for three consecutive quarters.

The company also observed a 30% increase in average traveller spending for experiences in 2023 compared to pre-Covid times, signalling that travellers are willing to spend more for authentic and meaningful experiences in Thailand.

“Klook’s exceptional growth in Thailand reflects the importance of travel and the value it delivers to the Thai economy,” said Klook COO & co-founder Eric Gnock Fah.

Klook says a multi-market partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to drive more visitors from seven markets comprising Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan.

Klook also promotes TAT’s ‘Let Your Journey Be Thai campaign’. The regional campaign focuses on outbound travel markets such as Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan.

About Klook

Founded in 2014, Klook curates quality experiences such as attractions, tours, local transport and accommodation worldwide.