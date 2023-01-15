BANGKOK, 16 January 2023: Travellers from Thailand can tap special New Year promotional fares to London, Paris, New York, Madrid and more when flying with Emirates.
For a limited time, passengers can book all-inclusive economy class fares from THB28,660, business class fares from THB114,710, and first class fares from THB192,705.
These fares are available for bookings until 22 January 2023 and for travel until 30 November 2023.
With borders reopened and live events back in full swing, holiday goers can look forward to exciting events this year, including the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May, the French Open in June, Wimbledon in July, and Germany’s Oktoberfest.
Featured destinations and starting fares include:
|
Destinations
|
Economy Class Fares From (THB)
|
Business Class Fares From (THB)
|
First Class Fares From (THB)
|
London
|
31,975
|
127,925
|
205,925
|
Paris
|
30,655
|
118,655
|
196,650
|
New York
|
42,185
|
161,400
|
272,820
|
Madrid
|
31,360
|
118,080
|
196,070
|
Zurich
|
28,660
|
120,170
|
206,190
|
Amsterdam
|
30,375
|
114,710
|
192,705
|
France
|
30,655
|
118,655
|
196,650
|
Munich
|
32,330
|
118,935
|
200,160
Explore Dubai with My Emirates Winter Pass
Until 31 March 2023, customers can enjoy exclusive offers at over 500 locations in the UAE with the My Emirates Winter Pass. Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can unlock discounts to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets, as well as tourist attractions throughout Dubai and the UAE when they flash their boarding pass and a valid form of identification. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.
For more information or to make a booking, visit https://www.emirates.com/th
(Your Stories: Emirates)