BANGKOK, 16 January 2023: Travellers from Thailand can tap special New Year promotional fares to London, Paris, New York, Madrid and more when flying with Emirates.

For a limited time, passengers can book all-inclusive economy class fares from THB28,660, business class fares from THB114,710, and first class fares from THB192,705.

These fares are available for bookings until 22 January 2023 and for travel until 30 November 2023.

With borders reopened and live events back in full swing, holiday goers can look forward to exciting events this year, including the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May, the French Open in June, Wimbledon in July, and Germany’s Oktoberfest.

Featured destinations and starting fares include:

Destinations Economy Class Fares From (THB) Business Class Fares From (THB) First Class Fares From (THB) London 31,975 127,925 205,925 Paris 30,655 118,655 196,650 New York 42,185 161,400 272,820 Madrid 31,360 118,080 196,070 Zurich 28,660 120,170 206,190 Amsterdam 30,375 114,710 192,705 France 30,655 118,655 196,650 Munich 32,330 118,935 200,160

Explore Dubai with My Emirates Winter Pass

Until 31 March 2023, customers can enjoy exclusive offers at over 500 locations in the UAE with the My Emirates Winter Pass. Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can unlock discounts to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets, as well as tourist attractions throughout Dubai and the UAE when they flash their boarding pass and a valid form of identification. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.

For more information or to make a booking, visit https://www.emirates.com/th

(Your Stories: Emirates)