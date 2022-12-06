Malaysia: Next step a tourism nation?

PETALING JAYA, 7 December 2022: The Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN), under the purview of Malaysia Productivity Malaysia (MPM), sets out its goal to build Malaysia as a tourism nation through its “Sayangi Malaysia” campaign at the recent World Tourism Conference.

According to TPN, Malaysia is a “Tourism Nation” which is an inclusive group of people made up of both locals and tourists who actively participate in and contribute to Malaysia’s tourism value chain, democratising sustainable income, opportunities, and activities by promoting Malaysian values, attractions, arts, cultures, tradition, and heritage.

TPN Chairman Rohizam Md Yusoff stated at the 6th World Tourism Conference (WTC) 2022 in Kota Kinabalu: “The tourism industry, at its social, cultural, environmental, and economic foundations, involves everyone, locals and visitors, individuals and societies, groups of people made up of both locals and tourists, who actively participate in and contribute to Malaysia’s tourism value chain, democratising sustainable income, opportunities, and activities by promoting Malaysian values, attractions, arts, cultures, tradition, and heritage.”

“Everyone participates in the tourism industry from a Makcik food stall by the roadside to the airline industry, from a backpacker to a yacht owner.” This is an industry that leaves no one behind. Everyone has a fair share of opportunities in the huge tourism pie, making building Malaysia as a tourism nation an apt movement.

“TPN’s Sayangi Malaysia campaign aims towards this long-term goal, which necessitates everyone to understand and move towards this goal of elevating Malaysia as the global destination of choice,” he added.

About Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC)

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) is a statutory body under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI). MPC promotes productivity, quality and competitiveness in the industries and organisations in Malaysia. MPC’s vision is to be the leading organisation in productivity enhancement for global competitiveness and innovation.

About Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN)

Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN) is a one-stop centre that caters to enterprises to boost productivity while increasing innovation and capturing growth opportunities. The Nexus’ initiatives emphasise the development of a holistic ecosystem to increase technology adoption and further strengthen key industry enablers.

(Source: Bernama)