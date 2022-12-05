PHUKET, 6 December 2022: Newly opened Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, and Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort have announced family-friendly Christmas and New Year festive programmes.

Both resorts will have special entertainment, food and drinks on Christmas Eve, 24 December, Christmas Day, 25 December and New Year’s Eve, 31 December.

Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort

The recently fully renovated and newly opened Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort, nestled in an enclave of coconut trees on Lamai beach, has many family-friendly Christmas and New Year happenings.

On Saturday, 24 December, the resort will go festive with an evening of entertainment in its Mala Kitchen restaurant with games in the Coral Kids Club, lucky draw prizes and festivities. There will be traditional dishes and sparkling wine and Christmas carols. (THB1900/USD53.08/EUR51.08/UKP44.08 ++ per adult. Or THB3700/USD103.37/EUR99.49/UKP85.86 ++ inclusive of wine cocktails and local beers. Children ages 4 to 11 THB800/USD22.35/EUR21.51/UKP18.56 ++.)

On Christmas Day at Outrigger Koh Samui, Santa Claus will exchange his reindeer and sleigh to arrive by longtail boat at Edgewater Beach Club, where he will join festive celebrations from 1230 to 1630. There will be family-sharing plates, a Christmas main course buffet and classic homemade desserts, all in the fantastic beachside setting with plunge pools, water slides, kids’ games and more. (THB1500/USD41.90/EUR40.33/£34.80 ++ per adult. Or THB3200/US$89.39/EUR86.04/UKP74.25 ++ including wine, cocktails and local beers. Children 4-11 THB500/USD13.97/EUR13.44/UKP11.60 ++.)

Outrigger Koh Samui guests are invited to ring in the New Year under the stars with a glorious seafood feast and tender cuts from various carving stations. There will also be an assortment of live entertainment, such as Thai dancing, Muay Thai boxing, and the famous Samui fire juggling show. While this is happening, children can enjoy numerous organised activities at the resort’s Coral Kids Club, giving mum and dad a chance to enjoy time around the table.

The New Year extravaganza at Outrigger Koh Samui is THB3400/USD94.7/EUR90.9/UKP78.3 ++ per person with an option of THB5100/USD142.1/EUR136.4/UKP117.4 ++ inclusive of wines, cocktails and local beers. Children are THB1000/USD27.9/EUR26.7/UKP23 ++.

Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort

The newly opened Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort on the Andaman Sea side of the southern Thai peninsula will also help families step into Christmas and the New Year in style, surrounded by nature.

At Outrigger Khao Lak, guests can enjoy a Christmas Eve 24 December sunset welcome reception followed by yuletide carols sung by a local choir. An extravaganza of roast duck, charcoal grilled seafood, ribeye beef and delicious options from a selection of live cooking stations follow. There will be Christmas desserts, live entertainment and a visit by Santa Claus. (THB2200 (USD61.3/EUR58.8/UKP50.6) ++ for adults and THB500 (USD13.9/EURP13.4/UKP11.5) ++ for kids aged 4 to 11.)

On Christmas Day, Santa will arrive at Outrigger Khao Lak’s beach to regale children with gifts between 1400 and 1500. The event is free for Outrigger guests.

Also, at Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort, guests are invited to bring in the new year with sunset cocktails and canapes followed by a beachside barbecue, fireworks, prime cuts, succulent seafood options and ice creams for the little ones. As we say farewell to 2022 and hello 2023, there will be southern Thai dance performances, a live band, a fire show and lucky draws. The fun starts at 1900 and will continue to 0100.

The Outrigger Khao Lak, a new year event, is THB3999/USD111.4/EUR107/UKP92 ++. And for kids: THB900/USD25.1/EUR24/UKP20.7 ++.

There is a 10% discount on the above prices at Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort for guests who book before 15 December. Guests from outside are welcome to join.

To join Santa Claus when he comes to town or ring in the new year under the stars at Outrigger Koh Samui, call +66 77 458 560 or email [email protected] The resort’s festive brochure is here.

To party with Santa or celebrate the new year in style at Outrigger Khao Lak, call +66 76 427 100 or email [email protected] The resort’s festive brochure is here.

(Your Stories: Outrigger)