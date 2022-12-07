Singaporeans slim down travel budgets

SINGAPORE, 8 December 2022: UserTesting, a leader in video-based human insight, recently conducted a survey in Singapore to understand emerging consumer travel trends this holiday season.

As Covid cases have significantly decreased worldwide, the survey revealed that 70% of Singaporeans have a holiday planned for this year-end despite rising costs due to inflation. The survey showed 90% of Singaporean respondents would travel overseas for their next trip rather than book a stay vacation locally.

However, with increasing prices due to inflation, most Singaporeans are cost-cutting while planning their travels. The survey revealed that 40% of Singaporeans are now taking fewer trips than before, while 40% opt for cheaper accommodations rather than luxurious stays.

For the upcoming holiday season, 80% of Singaporeans reported they would alter their plans and take an economical route by choosing cheaper destinations to keep their expenses in check. According to 50% of Singaporeans, the highest cost spike is observed in flight tickets, while 30% reported witnessing a sharp uptick in food and city travel prices.

Of the Singaporeans who are not travelling anywhere this year, 70% prioritise savings, making minimal expenses during the last leg of 2022.

Singaporeans Prioritise Family Trips

Family bonding emerged to be of prime importance for Singaporeans this holiday season. As per the UserTesting survey, 50% of respondents mentioned that they would be travelling with their families instead of friends this year. Additionally, in terms of travel priorities, 50% of Singaporeans are more inclined towards simple, short, and low-key vacations. In the short term, visiting their families to spend quality time with loved ones is another option. However, the overall sentiment for the long run is to plan extended international trips.

When planning, 40% of Singaporeans wanted their holidays to be luxurious and wellness-focused with minimum inconvenience and maximum amenities.

As the looming threat of Covid-19 forced many to be stuck inside their homes for more than two years, Singaporeans are now looking to travel more frequently. According to the survey, 80% of Singaporeans were willing to plan more foreign trips. Most respondents stated they wanted to make up for lost time and move on to explore newer destinations outside of Singapore.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organisations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organisation can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behaviour and then try to infer what that behaviour means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com