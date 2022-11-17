Thomas Cook adopts new logo

MUMBAI, 18 November 2022: Thomas Cook (India) Limited unveiled its new logo earlier this week, saying it was inspired by the “changing environment and renewed energy that define the company in this new era of travel.”

While the pandemic severely impacted the travel sector, Thomas Cook used the downtime to accelerate its so-called ‘Digital First’ focus, which resulted in the average age of its holiday customers falling by 10 years.

To keep pace with younger customers and the changing environment, the new logo “delivers a strong and impactful identity that is future proof, and most importantly has a digital-friendly look and feel.”

Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel president & Group head – marketing, service & innovation, Abraham Alapatt said: “The pandemic has changed several norms in the travel industry, and to keep pace with the changing environment/expectations of customers; we are refreshing the familiar Thomas Cook logo with a stronger, more impactful, digital-friendly identity.”

About Thomas Cook (India) Limited

Established in 1881, Thomas Cook India) Limited offers a broad spectrum of services, including foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel and visa services.

It operates leading B2C and B2B brands, including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied TPro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Luxe Asia, Travel Circle International Limited, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, Distant Frontiers, TC Tours, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI), Go Vacation and Private Safaris East & South Africa. The group spans 28 countries.