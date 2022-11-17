Penang’s trade show makes a comeback

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, 18 November 2022: The Penang International Travel Exchange (PITE), organised by Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau, made a successful comeback for its fifth edition, which took place from 15 to 17 November.

Penang’s flagship event for the business events sector welcomed 80 buyers from 14 countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Dubai, Germany, Philippines, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, Turkey and Malaysia.

The convention bureau positioned Penang as Asia Pacific’s key business events and travel destination in its event preamble, noting the tradeshow invited selected buyers worldwide to Penang to meet 40 exhibitors from the leisure tourism and business events industries in Malaysia.

“PITE 2022 presented a strong message that Penang is safe, ready, and moving progressively to rejuvenate and reactivate the business events industry,” said Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau chief executive officer Ashwin Gunasekeran.

In conjunction with PITE 2022, the bureau also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA) to boost business ties between Penang and India.

“PCEB is regularly taking the initiative to attract business event groups to visit Penang. Connecting with the Indian market is one of the efforts that are being made, especially with India being the key market for business tourism and events in Penang. In addition to the incentive group from India, we are also making strenuous efforts to organise association meetings in Penang,” Ashwin explained.