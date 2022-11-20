Sabre supports Girls Who Code

SINGAPORE, 21 November 2022: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, is partnering with Girls Who Code (GWC), an international non-profit organisation dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology and changing the image of what a programmer looks like and does.

Sabre’s sponsorship will help empower a generation of change-makers by supporting Girls Who Code after-school clubs for third to 12th graders, which seek to educate, engage and connect girls with technology in their communities. At the collegiate level, the GWC alumni program helps women develop skills, build confidence, and connect with women in technology.

Through Sabre’s Women In Tech resource group, Sabre team members will have the opportunity to actively engage in Girls Who Code events, community-building activities and recruitment opportunities for Sabre internships and careers.

Sabre is committed to creating a culture of inclusion and belonging and values the diversity of our employees worldwide. Sabre’s inclusion groups, including Women In Technology and Women’s Career Network, foster an environment where employees can bring their full selves to work and belong. In addition, Sabre’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme has a rich history of giving back to our communities worldwide, including supporting organisations that educate and empower underrepresented and underserved groups. Full-time team members are also given one paid day every quarter to give time to causes and organisations they choose.