BANGKOK, Thailand, 19 October 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts announces Shigeki Nakagawa as the opening General Manager for Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

Opening in July 2023, the 515-key Centara Grand Hotel Osaka will provide an excellent base for guests to explore the city’s spirited entertainment and shopping district. Ideal for business travellers, families, couples and solo explorers, Centara’s debut hotel in Japan offers something exceptional for everyone.

Shigeki has over 20 years of hospitality experience in a highly competitive local market. He started his career in 1999 as the Assistant Food & Beverage Manager at Hilton Osaka, where he built his foundation as a hotelier over 11 years by overseeing outlets, banquets and in-room dining operations. He joined The St. Regis Osaka as Director of Food & Beverage in 2010 before taking his first general manager assignment at Moxy Osaka, where he successfully opened the hotel in 2018. The following year, Shigeki advanced his career further as executive assistant manager at ANA Crowne Plaza Hotel in Kobe, where he demonstrated strong leadership and practical management skills in all aspects of hotel operations – even during the challenging times of Covid in 2020 and 2021.

“We have closely witnessed Shigeki’s career growth. He is a very effective leader and manager. We are delighted to have him head up our first Centara hotel to open in Japan,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“I am overjoyed to join such an esteemed international brand as Centara and am grateful for the opportunity to open its first hotel in Japan,” Shigeki Nakagawa commented. “I aim to bring my years of experience, expertise and industry knowledge into every detail of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka to provide the highest level of service to our guests and make this exquisite property a success.”

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is a 33-storey visual masterpiece towering over the heart of Namba, Osaka’s foremost downtown area. Guests can discover an eclectic selection of world-class bars and restaurants ranging from casual vibrance to remarkably decadent, or enjoy an evening tipple as they watch the city come to life from the spectacular rooftop vista. With modern MICE facilities, grand ballrooms, co-working spaces, and our award-winning SPA Cenvaree, Centara Grand Osaka is the place to be for any occasion.

For more information about Centara hotels & resorts, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)