SINGAPORE, 19 October 2022: Travellers will have the opportunity to experience spectacular destinations with Princess Cruises’ 2023-24 Australia and New Zealand season featuring four ships, including two Royal-class ships – Majestic Princess and Royal Princess – as well as Coral Princess and Grand Princess offering 76 itineraries to 68 destinations in total.

The ships will sail from Australia and New Zealand’s homeports, such as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland, giving guests varied options on where to embark for their sailing. Each port possesses its own unique culture, lifestyle, and charm. Guests can experience the iconic sights of Sydney, Brisbane’s coastal beauty, Melbourne’s rich culture, the famed wine country of Perth and Auckland, the land of the Māori, and more departures to and from Adelaide than ever before.

In 2023, the season starts from January to April, followed by October to December. In 2024, the season starts from January to April, followed by August to September. Departing on 30 April 2024, from Sydney and on 2 May 2024, from Brisbane, there is also a 110-night world cruise onboard Coral Princess.

“Australia and New Zealand are among the top destinations for our guests in Southeast Asia. We see increased interest for cruises Down Under and Across the Ditch since the border openings. We are blending immersive onboard experiences with epic landscapes, colourful cultures, and laid-back charm to provide memorable cruise vacations,” said Princess Cruises country director for Southeast Asia Farriek Tawfik.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy the spectacular scenery of Fiordland National Park, immerse themselves in Māori culture, see glowworms twinkle in underground caves outside Auckland, and peek into movie-making magic with The Lord of the Rings tour in Wellington.

Some of the highlights include:

5-Day Southern Australia Seacation – 22 & 23 October January 2023

Roundtrip from Melbourne, Australia, on board Grand Princess

Melbourne, Australia | Kangaroo Island, Australia | Adelaide, Australia | Melbourne, Australia

7-Day Tasmania – 10 March 2024

Roundtrip from Melbourne, Australia, onboard Majestic Princess

Melbourne, Australia | Eden, Australia | Great Oyster Bay & Freycinet Peninsula (Scenic Cruising), AU | Port Arthur, Australia | Hobart, Australia | Hobart, Australia | Melbourne, Australia

7-Day Queensland – Nov 24 2023 & Feb 5 2024

Roundtrip from Brisbane, Australia, onboard Coral Princess

Brisbane, Australia | Airlie Beach, Australia | Cairns, Australia | Port Douglas, Australia | Willis Island, Australia | Brisbane, Australia

13-Day New Zealand – 3 January, 2 & 19 November, 2 & 28 December 2023; 5, 10 & 23 January, 5 February and 1 & 18 March 2024

Roundtrip from Sydney, Australia, onboard Majestic or Royal Princess

Sydney, Australia | Bay of Islands, New Zealand | Tauranga, New Zealand | Auckland, New Zealand | Picton, New Zealand | Christchurch (Lyttelton), New Zealand | Dunedin (Port Chalmers), New Zealand | Fiordland National Park (Scenic Cruising) | Sydney, Australia.

Princess Cruises also offers various award-winning excursions and tours that provide unique experiences. For example, bush-walking in the Blue Mountains or visiting the Australian Outback, during which guests can immerse themselves in Aboriginal culture and visit two UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Great Barrier Reef and the Uluru National Park.

Lucky draw winner

Princess Cruises is also welcoming a special guest onboard – Madam Lee Lay Ngo from Singapore, who is the lucky winner of the online giveaway contest for the prize of an 8-night voyage onboard Majestic Princess. The cruise will depart on 12 November 2022, roundtrip from Sydney, visiting destinations in Tasmania such as Hobart, Great Oyster Bay & Freycinet Peninsula and Eden, as well as Melbourne.

“We were delighted with the response to our online contest, with thousands of entries from residents in Southeast Asia. While there can only be one winner, we hope participants will still book a cruise and join us on one of our incredible voyages,” added Tawfik.

Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalised cruising featuring world-class dining and entertainment, all elevated by the Princess MedallionClass Experience. The Medallion enables everything from expedited, contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need to be delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows. Princess has offered MedallionPay contactless payment for all onboard purchases on MedallionClass since the Princess MedallionClass Experience debuted in late 2017.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor by calling +65 6922 6788 or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)