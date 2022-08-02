Thailand bids for Specialised Expo 2027/2028

PHUKET, 3 August 2022: The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) visited Thailand last week to assess the feasibility of Phuket province as a candidate for the Specialised Expo 2027/2028.

Thailand is one of five countries competing for the bid. The others are Argentina, Serbia, Spain and the US.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Phuket province, the Ministry of Public Health and representatives from the public and private sectors are all eyeing the chance to host the Specialised Expo 2028 in Phuket.

The theme of the Expo, ‘Future of life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity’, will allow Thailand and Phuket to boost tourism and the economy and show that the country is recovering from the havoc wreaked by the pandemic.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew officially placed the bid during the BIE General Assembly in Paris last June. He was joined by Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) President, TCEB Southern Regional Office Director Pattanachai Singhavara, Phuket Tourism Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, and Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham.

Over the past few weeks, the local government has ramped up its public relations campaign to inform the private and public sectors on the island about the bid and garner support. Consuls and representatives from foreign missions, including Australia, Russia, Austria, Norway, France, Luxembourg, Chile and Mexico, have also been briefed on the bid and asked to offer their support.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said hosting the Specialised Expo was an excellent opportunity to increase awareness of Phuket and Thailand and to attract foreign investors.

