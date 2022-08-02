Thai Vietjet starts recruitment drive

BANGKOK, 3 August 2022: For the first time in two years since the pandemic disrupted travel, Thai Vietjet successfully resumed its annual “Sky Career Festival 2022”.

Held last week at Bangkok’s Central World, more than 10,000 participants attended to explore career opportunities with the airline.

It has recently opened recruitment for cabin crew, pilots, engineering, and ground service staff to drive network expansion in response to the global tourism recovery.

During the ‘Sky Career Festival, the airline’s CEO Woranate Laprabang noted Thai Vietjet has expanded its fleets and flights continuously and needs lots of manpower to fulfil its ambitions.

“We arranged this event to offer opportunities for the young generation who dream of having a chance to work in the aviation industry and share comprehensive information from airline professionals.”

The Sky Career Festival has been Thai Vietjet’s annual event since 2018. It continues to provide participants with more opportunities to develop their career paths in a multinational working environment in Thailand, Vietnam, and the rest of Asia.

In 2021, Thai Vietjet was named the Gold winner of the HR Excellence Awards 2021 (Thailand) for ‘Excellence in Crisis Management Recovery’, highlighting its outstanding performance in crisis and people management throughout the pandemic.