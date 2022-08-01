BANGKOK, 2 August 2022: What could be more magical this summer than treating your loved ones to a vacation in paradise filled with exhilarating activities?

With Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, parents can discover a choice of world-class resorts in Dubai and the Maldives that are blessed with fantastic family facilities and intuitive accommodation to create experiences that will live in the memory forever.

As standalone destinations, Dubai and the Maldives are both breathtaking. One of the world’s most spectacular cities, filled with iconic landmarks, superb shopping and cultural wonders, Dubai stimulates the senses and ignites the imagination. Just a short flight away, the Maldives is a haven of tropical tranquillity where travellers can refresh their senses and reconnect with nature. Together, these dream destinations offer unforgettable twin-centre holidays.

Part 1: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Newly opened in 2021, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is a fantastic family-friendly destination which is inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures. Set on the sandy shores of the Deira Islands, overlooking the Arabian Gulf just a short drive from downtown Dubai, this themed resort offers a collection of spacious rooms and suites with panoramic city or sea views, plus a wealth of activities and experiences for all ages, centred around a fun-filled water park.

The Centara Mirage concept was developed with families in mind. Youngsters can spend endless days making a splash in the water park, with its lagoon pools, lazy river, waterslides, cliff jumping platform, water play area and more, all surrounded by palm trees and sun decks. With three age-specific kids’ clubs, an outdoor playground, bunk beds in some of the rooms, water sports, and the dedicated Mirage Family Club, everyone can stay and play together. Little ones can also be pampered in the world’s first Spa Candy. With this sweetshop-themed wellness experience, kids can enjoy colourful spa treatments, manicures and pedicures or get creative by mixing their own lotions and potions! Parents can unwind at the serene Spa Cenvaree and fully-equipped fitness centre, and guests can dine in style at a choice of nine restaurants and lounges.

Under the “Me & Summer Holidays” promotion, holidaymakers can enjoy a stress-free family vacation at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, with free stays and full-board dining for up to two children. Special rates start from just AED 587++ (approx. USD 160++) per night, including breakfast, for stays taken before 30 September 2022. Book now!

Part 2: Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives

The end of a great vacation can be a 1melancholy moment, but with Centara, the fun doesn’t need to stop! Following an inspiring escape in Dubai, families can extend their adventure with a short flight across the Indian Ocean to the idyllic islands of the Maldives!

Nestled on a pristine island in the South Ari Atoll, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a pure tropical paradise. While many Maldivian resorts are geared towards couples and honeymooners, this five-star retreat is an outstanding option for parents and children, with a selection of overwater villas that feature bunk beds and PlayStations, a dual-age kids’ club and plenty of exciting activities such as tennis, volleyball, water sports, cinema screenings and more. Kids will also love to splash in the sparkling swimming pool or snorkel in the lagoon, and a choice of inspiring offshore excursions will create moments that youngsters will never forget. Multiple dining options and meal plans are available.

Under the Maldives Summer Escape offer, guests can enjoy up to 35% off, plus 20% discounts on seaplane transfers and spa treatments, a bottle of wine & fruit basket on arrival, and late 1600 check-out. Guests who stay for four nights or more will be treated to a floating or in-villa breakfast. Bookings must be made before 31August for stays taken by 20 December 2022. Discounted rates start from just SGD 355 per night, including breakfast.

Dubai and the Maldives are a natural double-act. Regular daily flights connect Male’s Velana International Airport with Dubai International Airport and onwards to the rest of the world.

To book a spectacular summer vacation at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, contact cdd@chr.co.thor (+971) 4 522-9999, and for Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, contact cirm@chr.co.th or (+960) 668-8000.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.