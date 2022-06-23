Travelport gains a foothold in Bangladesh

SINGAPORE, 23 June 2022:Travelport, a technology company that powers travel bookings for travel suppliers worldwide, and US-Bangla Airlines, a private airline in Bangladesh, have signed off on a distribution agreement that will support the airline’s aggressive growth plans.

Travelport is the first Global Distribution System (GDS) partner of US-Bangla Airlines and as part of the agreement, will provide agency customers access to the airline’s content via Travelport+, Travelport’s next-generation travel retailing platform.

US-Bangla Airlines managing director Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun commented: “We have been extremely impressed with the collaborative spirit and flexibility demonstrated by Travelport. We are confident Travelport+ will provide US-Bangla Airlines and agencies the highest quality air content retailing experience.”

As travel industry recovery in Bangladesh is reaching pre-pandemic levels, this new relationship solidifies the value of modern, indirect channel retailing for airlines and agencies alike. Travelport agencies will benefit from seamless access to US-Bangla Airlines content, further enabling them to provide the most valuable, relevant offers for their travellers.

Travelport head of Air Partners Asia Pacific Sue Carter added: “This strategic partnership will provide both airlines and travellers with more attractive and customized offers, helping airlines to match traveller preferences with tailor-made bundles…we look forward to delivering great value for US-Bangla Airlines travellers and the agency community.”