Thai AirAsiaX ready to expand flights

BANGKOK, 23 June 2022: Thai AirAsia X reports robust bookings for flights to South Korea and Japan with the announcement of four routes connecting Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Seoul in South Korea and Tokyo, Osaka and Sapporo in Japan.

The carrier plans to offer daily flights on all routes by this October, claiming passenger traffic after returning to service this year at 300,000 pax with an average load factor at 85%, with a fleet of five Airbus A330s by the end of the year.

Thai AirAsia X CEO Patima Jeerapaet said: “With the improving Covid-19 situation, the airline has been able to reopen routes continually. The Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi)-Seoul route has proven to be hugely popular, with 95% of available seats pre-booked for June. Flights to Japan are next to resume following the Japanese government’s travel policy, with direct flights to Tokyo starting this July and followed Osaka and Sapporo in October 2022.”

By this October, the airline will fly daily from Suvarnabhumi to Seoul, Tokyo and Osaka. Flights to Sapporo will increase to four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Thai AirAsia X expects to close the year with 300,000 passengers for the remaining six months of 2022, contributing to an average load factor of over 85%. Thai AirAsia X plans to operate with a fleet of five Airbus A330 aircraft featuring 377 seats with 12 flatbed seats and 365 normal and Quiet Zone seats.