Red Elephant appoints Italian sales

BANGKOK, 15 June 2022: Red Elephant Reps, a hotel and travel representation company, has strengthened its European sales team with the appointment of a director of sales for Italy.

Saskia Bigai will be responsible for executing sales and marketing strategies throughout Italy to drive growth and provide brand awareness for the company’s clients.

Commenting on the new appointment, Red Elephant Reps chief executive officer Ian Paul Woods said: “Saskia’s expertise in hotel sales and marketing combined with her strong connections in the travel and hospitality industry in Italy will be crucial in helping us to grow even further in the region.”

She has spent the last 23 years in sales and marketing for some of the world’s most distinguished hotel groups and several boutique hotels in the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean. Before this, she worked for tour operators and in the MICE industry.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Red Elephant Reps team,” says Bigai, “I look forward to bringing more awareness to our collection of hotels and DMCs through sales and marketing initiatives throughout Italy”.