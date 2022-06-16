Agoda raises funds for WWF projects

SINGAPORE, 16 June 2022: Global digital travel platform Agoda, launches its Eco Deals programme and partners with WWF-Singapore (World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore) to provide funds for marine habitat restoration initiatives in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Through Agoda Eco Deals, travellers can make a more positive impact with their travel purchase decisions and will be able to choose a wide range of properties that enable them to give back to community initiatives in the destinations they visit.

Agoda’s Sustainable Travel Trends Survey published in 2021 found consumers want to travel more sustainably and that polluted beaches and waterways ranked as the top concern for Filipino tourists; second for Australians, Indonesian, and Malaysians; and third for Singaporeans.

Working in collaboration with WWF, Agoda launched its first Eco Deal campaign on 8 June 2022 with offers and a pledge valid through 8 December 2022. The offers focus on travellers to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Australia.

It allows travellers to select from various holiday accommodation deals that flag a 15% discount. In turn, Agoda donates USD1 for every booking to contribute to the local WWF conservation efforts in restoring marine habitats such as coral reefs and mangroves in Southeast Asia or protecting wildlife affected by floods in Australia.

“In a post-COVID world, people are more aware of their impact on the places and communities they visit when travelling and are actively looking for ways and means to make their ecological footprint smaller. Through Agoda’s Eco Deals initiative, we provide consumers opportunities to ‘give back’ as part of our partners’ and Agoda’s social responsibility commitment,” said Agoda regional vice president Southeast Asia and Oceania Enric Casals. “Many people travel to destinations across Southeast Asia and Australia for the pristine beaches, crystal clear seas and amazing opportunities to dive or snorkel in the coral reefs. But to ensure that these places flourish for future generations to explore, we need to travel more responsibly, starting now. This partnership with WWF will help travellers take steps towards more sustainable travel.”

WWF-Singapore’s CEO R Raghunathan noted: “The ocean is the largest ecosystem on the planet, covering more than 70% of the earth’s surface area. However, many marine ecosystems have been facing existential threats due to human activities, and we must take action now”.

Travellers looking to support this programme can visit https://www.agoda.com/c/EcoDeals to make their bookings or look out for the Eco Deals badge on the app highlighting participating properties.

(Source: Agoda)