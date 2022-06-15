BALI, 15 June 2022: Bali is one-of-a-kind location with stunning scenery, the island has unique cultural experiences, comfortable weather, and world-class facilities for MICE. While the beautiful island attracts visitors from all over the world, it also provides attendees a numerous opportunities to blend business and pleasure in a single trip.

While planning for conference in Bali, accommodation selection is important because you need to find a resort with a convenient location (close to local attractions, malls, and eateries), as well as can provide fun team-building activities, and has good meeting facilities. Hard Rock Hotel Bali – Asia’s first Hard Rock Hotel is a good pick for your next MICE event.

Location

Situated on the iconic Kuta Beach – the hub of Bali’s entertainment and shopping district – you will be spoilt for choices for dining and shopping. The resort is located approximately 15 minutes or two miles from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Stay Like A Rock Star

Music brings everyone together. Hard Rock Hotel Bali is well-known for its unique and upbeat concept that combines the beauty of legendary music with contemporary hospitality services.

All 418 guestrooms are well-designed: modern, stylish, and with beautiful touches of Balinese details. The stunning mosaicked patterns of rock icons that adorn the walls of the rooms, make the perfect backdrop for an Instagram selfie. The rooms are equipped with espresso coffee machine and BOSE Bluetooth speakers that can connect to your mobile devices so you can enjoy your playlists.

Rooms featuring either one king or two queen beds, fitted with pillow-top mattresses and Sleep Like a Rock® bedding that is designed for guests to relax and recharge.

Of course, no Hard Rock experience is complete without music. For that, you can enjoy the hotel’s signature The Sound of Your Stay® programme, which consists of “TRACKS®”, “PICKS®”, and “WAX®”. “TRACKS®” lets you download songs from the iTunes store to create a personalised soundtrack for an unforgettable holiday. “PICKS®” helps you live out your rock star dreams by letting you check out a Fender guitar, amplifier and earphones to jam in the room. If you do not know how to play the guitar, you can even learn by watching TV programmes that are available on the hotel channel.

Play Like A Rock Star

Splashing Good Time

Take a dip in the biggest free-form swimming pool in Bali! Not to miss the unique sand island – it is a sunbathing paradise that also function as the stage for outdoor performances and volleyball matches.

There is no shortage of pool activities, as the team of rock agent organise a variety of activities and games, from water volleyball to balloon races. This will keep your group entertained while building strong teamwork.



Memorabilia Tour

More than 500 pieces of memorabilia from both local and international artists adorn the hotel’s walls and spaces, showcasing incredible pieces of music history and setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. Don’t forget to join the complimentary tour during your stay!



Centerstage

The Centerstage is a multi-purpose lobby bar located in the heart of the hotel. With live band performing nightly on a raised stage above the bar, the energy here is tremendous and you will feel like you’re in a live concert.

Watch video https://www.instagram.com/p/CWftpp8AR_6/



Meet Like A Rock Star

The Hard Rock Hotel Bali’s expansive indoor/outdoor meeting and event space is infused with unique, contemporary, music-inspired design and cutting-edge technology.

The team at Hard Rock Hotel Bali gives an amplified service and amazing experiences for any occasion, from intimate private meetings to spectacular events!

Your group will be treated like rock stars! Imagine this – welcome live band performance upon arrival, rockin’ team activities, group photo at guitar monument, Hard Rock’s merchandise as a welcome amenity, Centerstage VIP access, poolside private lunch or dinner events on Sand Island! You will be spoilt for choices.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Team Building

There are numerous music-themed activities and interactive entertainment options at Hard Rock Hotel Bali that are suited for any conference, event, or group size. Your team will feel like rock stars while bonding over their favourite music. They can form a rock band, learn to play instruments, and then record their own music track in the Boom Box Recording Studio.



Balinese Cooking Class

Interested in knowing more about local cuisine? You can organize cooking classes for your group. In just a few hours, you will learn about Balinese spices and what goes into the heart and soul of Balinese cooking.

Indeed, Bali is an excellent location for your next meeting or business retreat! If you’re planning future corporate retreats, get in touch with Hard Rock Hotel Bal to find out more.

