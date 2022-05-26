SINGAPORE, 26 May 2022: Thirty-five individuals and organisations were recognised at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2022 on Tuesday for demonstrating resilience, innovation and service excellence amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board, the Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community, and Youth Alvin Tan presided over the Singapore Tourism Awards presentation ceremony.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said: “The efforts of all the award finalists and recipients spur the entire tourism industry to greater achievements. Their spirit of resilience and creativity will become more important as we emerge from the pandemic to recapture demand and ensure Singapore remains a world-leading leisure and MICE destination.”

There were 81 finalists for the Experience Excellence, Enterprise Excellence, Customer Service, Top and Special Awards categories this year.

Standout winners

Special Recognition Awards

One Kampong Gelam and Group ONE Holdings each received a Special Recognition Award for displaying resilience and delivering creative and innovative products and experiences.

One Kampong Gelam (OKG) initiated new events and activities to enliven and establish Kampong Gelam as a vibrant cultural district. OKG launched the precinct’s first Hari Raya light-up project in over a decade, with a first-of-its-kind light projection show on the Sultan Mosque. It also transformed and added vibrancy to the precinct with the first official graffiti Hall of Fame in Southeast Asia by turning construction hoardings into a street art attraction.

Group ONE Holdings (ONE) was the first event organiser to pilot an international live sporting event in 2020, with pre-event testing and heightened safe management measures. They shared their experience with other event organisers, paving the way for more events to resume in 2021. ONE continued to hold events safely and successfully while innovating and expanding its product offerings during the pandemic.

Sustainability Awards

In line with Singapore’s ambition to become a top sustainable urban destination, Grand Hyatt Singapore, Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa were each awarded the Special Award for Sustainability.

Grand Hyatt Singapore implemented impactful sustainability initiatives, such as converting food waste into fertiliser and reducing its carbon footprint by installing a gas-powered plant to provide 30% of the hotel’s electricity needs.

Marina Bay Sands, recognised as the first carbon-neutral MICE venue in Singapore, leveraged smart technology in its operations to support sustainability. MBS has also commercialised sustainability by incorporating it into their offerings and programmes – for example, by offering sustainability tours.

Resorts World Sentosa adopted a comprehensive range of sustainability initiatives in carbon neutrality, waste management, energy efficiency and biodiversity. As a sign of their sustainability commitment, RWS also provided SGD10 million in funding to the RWS-NUS Living Laboratory to enhance biodiversity conservation in Singapore.

Outstanding Achievements

Twenty individuals and organisations were also honoured for their outstanding achievements across the Customer Service, Experience Excellence and Enterprise Excellence categories.

They included Let’s Go Tour’s Red Oil Lamp: Chinatown Stories Alive and Voices: Memories of Kampong Lorong Buangkok were collectively named Outstanding Tour Experience for providing an immersive, theatrical experience based on the tour location and time.

The Clan Hotel was recognised as an Outstanding Hotel Experience. It developed multiple cross-sector collaborations, incorporating them into various services to provide guests with new and authentic experiences.

For the full list and details of awards and winners visit https://www.singaporetourismawards.gov.sg/recipients

About the Singapore Tourism Awards

Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the Singapore Tourism Awards brings together Singapore’s tourism sector to celebrate individuals and organisations that best deliver exceptional experiences and achieve enterprise excellence. The Awards are an integral part of STB’s efforts to raise the Singapore tourism sector’s competitiveness by motivating organisations and individuals to create compelling experiences or adopt best practices.

