SINGAPORE, 25 May 2022: Premier beach resort brand Outrigger Hospitality Group has joined the World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH.org) as part of its larger ESG (environment, social, governance) initiative.

“WTACH’s ambition to respect and conserve local culture is fully aligned with ‘The Outrigger Way’ – our corporate foundation of caring for the host, guest and place,” said OHG vice president of corporate communications and social responsibility Monica Salter.

“We’re grateful to be part of a network of like-minded organisations to protect and preserve cultural uniqueness through respectful engagement with local communities and custodians,” she said.

The Outrigger Way values system originated from Hawaii’s culture of hospitality. It embraces local traditions and cultures in all of Outrigger’s places. Whether in Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius, Hawaii or The Maldives, the host culture is of crowning importance at Outrigger and is incorporated into signature guest experiences.

Founded in 2019 as a not-for-profit membership organisation, WTACH seeks to ensure that the unique attributes, history and cultural values of the world’s tourism-related communities are celebrated and preserved for generations to come.

“Travel and tourism, when done right, can be one of the great protectors of local cultural heritage and a force for good,” said WTACH president and CEO Nigel Fell.

“We look forward to offering Outrigger extra support, training and tools to enhance the already solid work on tourism sustainability practices in the Pacific, Asia and Indian Ocean regions,” said Fell.

Last March, Outrigger unveiled the A’o Cultural Centre in the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort’s lobby as part of a USD80 million transformation. Through art and historical artefacts, Outrigger’s aim at the centre is to showcase Hawaii’s maritime heritage in partnership with the Polynesian Voyaging Society, local artists, Bishop Museum – designated the Hawaii State Museum of Natural and Cultural History – and Friends of Hawaiiloa and Hokulea, a non-profit dedicated to Hawaiian canoe building traditions.

(Your Stories: Outrigger Hospitality Group)