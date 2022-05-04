Red Elephant Reps expands sales team

BANGKOK, 4 May 2022: Red Elephant Reps, a hotel and travel representation company headquartered in Bangkok, has expanded its global sales team with the appointment of Nico Steenkamp as director of sales for South Africa.

He will be responsible for executing sales and marketing strategies throughout South Africa to drive growth and provide brand awareness for clients.

Commenting on the new appointment, Red Elephant Reps’ chief executive officer Ian Paul Woods said: “Nico’s extensive knowledge and expertise in hospitality combined with his strong entrepreneurial background will be crucial in helping us to grow within the region.”

Having worked with sales and marketing companies and international hotels throughout South Africa for over 28 years, he has accumulated a wealth of knowledge of the travel industry within South and East Africa and is a familiar face at travel industry workshops and shows across the continent.