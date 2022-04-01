SINGAPORE, 1 April 2022: From the origin of the tango to the home of coffee and the rugged landscape of the most isolated continent on earth, Princess Cruises has announced its diverse programme offerings for the 2023-2024 South America and Antarctica season.

On sale April 6 2022, Sapphire Princess returns to this exotic region to visit 19 destinations in 10 countries on five unique itineraries.

With 10 departures, ranging in length from 14- to 34-days, Sapphire Princess cruises offer guests the experience of sailing to Cape Horn – where the Pacific meets the Atlantic – to the Chilean Fjords, stunning mountains of Patagonia, the Falkland Islands’ famous penguins and the mystic waters of remote Antarctica. Cruise options include:





Cape Horn & Strait of Magellan – 14 Days – 3 Voyages

Overnight in Buenos Aires, including scenic cruising of the spectacular Amalia Glacier

Depart from Buenos Aires (overnight), Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands (Stanley), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt and arrive in Santiago

February 5 and March 4, 2024; reverse itinerary on February 19 2024

Antarctica & Cape Horn – 16 Days – 3 Voyages

Featuring four days of cruising the Antarctica region with views of Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound and Gerlache Strait

Sail from Santiago to Punta Arenas, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands (Stanley), Montevideo and arrive in Buenos Aires.

December 19, 2023, January 20, 2024; reverse itinerary on January 4 2024

Andes & South America – 18 Days – 2 Voyages

Overnight in Lima (Callao), Peru, with an optional overland land tour to UNESCO World Heritage Site, Machu Picchu

Depart Los Angeles and sail to Costa Rica (Puntarenas), Manta, Lima (overnight), Pisco (General San Martin), La Serena (Coquimbo), and arrive in Santiago – on December 1 2023

Depart Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – 18 March, 2024

Grand Adventures – 32 or 34 Days – 2 Voyages

Overnight in Bueno Aires and Lima

Antarctica, Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (34 days): Sail from Los Angeles, Costa Rica, Manta, Lima (overnight), Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Punta Arenas, Ushuaia, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Antarctic Peninsula scenic cruising (Elephant Island, Antarctic Sound, Deception Island, Gerlache Strait, Neumayer Channel, South Shetland Islands and Admiralty Bay), Falkland Islands, Montevideo and arrive Buenos Aires – departs December 1, 2023

Andes & Cape Horn Grand Adventure (32 Days): Depart Bueno Aires (overnight) to Montevideo, Puerto Madryn, Falkland Islands, Cape Horn scenic cruising, Ushuaia, Punta Arenas, Amalia Glacier scenic cruising, Puerto Montt, Santiago, La Serena, Pisco, Lima (overnight), Manta, Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles – departs 4 March, 2024

For guests wishing to combine a land tour before or after their cruise, Princess offers two cruise tours for South America:

Iguazú Falls Adventure – features the thundering Iguazú Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a visit to Rio de Janeiro.

Machu Picchu Explorer – visits the ancient Inca compound, Machu Picchu, another UNESCO World Heritage Site, plus a tour of the historic city of Cusco.

Guests can enjoy the local sites, wines and cuisines in port, while Princess keeps the destinations alive on board with passionate Argentine folkloric musicians, sumptuous regional dishes and even celebrations of the famed Carnival festival with local dancers and samba classes.

In addition, the 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess offers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need to be delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

Sapphire Princess was previously based in Singapore from 2014 to 2020.

https://www.princess.com/learn/cruise-destinations/south-america-cruises/

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)