Ascott: Go direct earn more points

SINGAPORE, 1 April 2022: Travellers booking stays at Ascott properties through direct channels earn more loyalty points rising through the loyalty ranks to platinum status.

Now in its third year, Ascott Star Rewards’ offers 35% more points and fast tracks membership upgrades to the platinum tier when bookings are made through various direct channels. They include Ascott’s reservation offices via email, phone calls and WeChat, and authorised travel agents.

Members can also earn points for walk-in bookings at more than 400 ASR participating properties in over 130 cities across more than 30 countries. These channels are in addition to Ascott’s booking website and mobile app.

Ascott’s managing director for Brand and Marketing, Tan Bee Leng said: “There is no cap to ASR points earned, no minimum points redemption and no blackout dates for redemption. Our ASR members enjoy maximum flexibility and convenience when using their points. Since its launch in 2019, ASR members contribute about 90% of Ascott’s direct bookings online, and about 50% of ASR members are repeat guests.”