YouTrip dishes out incentives

SINGAPORE, 1 March 2022: Reopening of borders, expanded Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) and relaxed measures have unlocked pent-up demand and are propelling Singaporeans to resume travel.

In light of this travel interest, Southeast Asia’s neobank, YouTrip, gives users more savings when they book their next flight with Singapore Airlines. Happening from now until 21 March, with every SGD500 spent, customers can earn the following incentives:

SGD$20 cashback credited to their YouTrip wallet;

SGD30 Changi Gift Card to spend in stores

If travellers purchases a VTL flight ticket worth SGD2,000 they gain four times the rewards – a maximum of SGD200 payout per customer.

To be eligible, YouTrip users need to book a round trip or return flight from Singapore to an eligible VTL destination by 21 March 2022 through the Singapore Airlines website, Singapore Airlines Mobile App, or via Singapore Airlines appointed travel agents and pay with their YouTrip Mastercard. Only specific VTL destinations are eligible for this promotion.

“The resumption of VTLs is fantastic news for Singaporeans who had to put a temporary pause on their travel plans. In fact, this strong demand for travel was already observed during the holiday season last year, with airline bookings spiking 700% year-on-year, and we’re optimistic that this behaviour will only rise with the border reopening,” said YouTrip regional general manager Kelvin Lam.

More details of this travel campaign can be found here: https://www.you.co/sg/blog/singapore-airlines-youtrip/

About YouTrip

YouTrip is a Southeast Asian neobank offering the region’s first and leading multi-currency wallet. YouTrip was launched in Singapore in 2018 and subsequently in Thailand in partnership with Kasikornbank in 2019. To date, it has received over 1.5 million downloads and processed close to 20 million transactions.