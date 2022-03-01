BANGKOK, 1 March 2022: Emirates is supporting Thailand’s tourism promotions through a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), last week.

Under the agreement, both the tourism body and Emirates will explore joint initiatives and opportunities for collaboration that will enhance each party’s marketing and promotional efforts to attract travellers to Thailand.

The MoC was signed by Emirates senior vice president Commercial Operations – Far East Orhan Abbas, and TAT’s deputy governor for international marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas)

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya. Emirates Group chairman HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, also attended the ceremony.

Through the MoC, Emirates will develop initiatives to boost tourism to the Kingdom by showcasing it to customers across its global network. The airline will also engage in efforts to promote the country through its network of agents in key strategic markets in addition to collaborating on joint familiarisation trips designed to appeal to various customer segments.

Thailand continues to be an essential part of the Emirates network that spans almost 130 destinations. Emirates’ services to Bangkok were launched in 1990. By 2012, direct flights to the resort island of Phuket were established.

Emirates resumed operations to Bangkok in September 2020 and currently provides two daily services to Bangkok utilising the Boeing 777-300ER and an additional daily flight aboard its flagship A380 aircraft. Emirates also flies to Thailand’s exotic holiday spot, Phuket, 11 times weekly.

