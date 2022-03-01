Bangkok Airways eases ticket rules

BANGKOK, 1 March 2022: Bangkok Airways revised its ticketing rules, easing them to assist passengers impacted by the recent spike in new Covid-19 cases, the highest since August 2021.

Thailand reported 22,311 new cases on 28 February. Currently, there are 980 cases in ICU, an increase of 25 on the previous day, and the death toll reached 42, representing an overall mortality rate of 0.79%. Cases peaked last August around 23,000, but the emergence of the Omicron variant has seen steep increases in cases since the beginning of 2022.

The airline has extended the amendment of Thailand tickets for travel scheduled until 31 March 2022.

Passengers who wish to amend their travel plans can do so without having to pay the usual fees for ticket changes when rebooking travel or changing to an “open ticket”.

They can also request a refund through the issue of a travel voucher or seek a cash refund according to civil aviation rules in Thailand.

Bangkok Airways says passengers can make changes to their tickets up to 24 hours before their flight departure time.