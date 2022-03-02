New player sets up shop in luxury travel space

SINGAPORE, 2 March 2022: Luxury travel designer, Intriq Journey, announced Tuesday its debut in the Asia Pacific region along with its brands Intriq Finesse and Intriq Keys.

Managed by its three founders who are recognised for pioneering expedition travel, Intriq Journey sells travel itineraries to remote and difficult to access destinations in Asia-Pacific.

“With over six decades of combined experience in successfully crafting bespoke travel journeys, we have leveraged our expertise with a comprehensive understanding of travellers’ evolving preferences,” said co-founder Jess Yap, who is based in Singapore.

“Our aspiration for Intriq Journey is for guests to travel with a total peace of mind in each journey, to places they otherwise wouldn’t pick and leave all the research and planning to us.”

Co-founder Lim Kok Yong, who lives in Hong Kong, added: “Intriq Journey has received prestigious appointments with travel networks such as Virtuoso, which allows us to offer guests unmatched travel privileges and hotel benefits.”

The third founding partner of the team, Stella Fan, a resident in Shanghai, noted: “In our planning, we combine close-knit local connections we have forged with communities over many years that support responsible, sustainable travel for journeys that truly intrigue.”

The company recently launched Intriq Finesse, a collection of luxury for small group journeys limited to no more than 16 guests. Ir frees guests from the hassles of tipping in overseas countries as the Intriq Journey team handles all tips to local guides, drivers and porterage.

About Intriq Journey

Established in 2020, Intriq Journey has bases in Singapore, Hong Kong and Beijing, where a team of Asian specialists combine tailor-made luxury journeys with innovation and an underpinned focus on sustainability.

Intriq Finesse: Intriq Finesse is Intriq Journey’s collection of luxury small group journeys capped at 16 guests.

Intriq Keys: Launching this year, Intriq Keys is a luxury hotel reservations platform powered by Intriq Journey with a base of over 3000 luxury hotels worldwide.