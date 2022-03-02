MALE, The Maldives, 2 March 2022: The Maldives has always been rated as one of the top destinations in the world. With clear turquoise blue waters surrounding you and the idea of being “isolated” on an island resort, it does create a wonderful setting for couples for a getaway and to embark on a journey to rekindling romance.

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives’ Crusoe Residence

Find yourself completely secluded at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives’ stand-alone Crusoe Residence which is a short boat ride away from the main island of this eco-luxury resort. Soak in the picturesque view at the overwater sundeck, or take a swim to your private water hammock.

Have breakfast delivered to you as you nourish your body and soul with views of the blue, in the comforts and privacy of your own villa.

Spend the rest of your morning exploring the main island together on foot or on your designated bamboo bike.

Enjoy a stroll around the island’s white sand beach.

Cycle together on eco-friendly bamboo bikes.

Try something new together as you tour the organic garden with the chef, learning about the herbs, plants and flowers that grow for culinary use at the resort, and end the tour by indulging your palettes in a vegan experience.

Take a tour of the organic garden and be introduced to a refreshing vegan experience right in the garden.

You can choose to pamper yourselves with a spa session for couples at the award-winning Meera Spa and let the professional spa therapists kneed your stresses away.

Enjoy a couple’s spa treatment and end it off with a relaxing soak with unending views of the Indian Ocean.

If you’re both wine enthusiasts and keen to learn more about it, spend time together at the Underground Wine Cellar and let Gili Lankanfushi’s resident sommeliers take you through a wine tasting journey. It’s also a great start to selecting the wines that will pair with your meals during your stay at the resort.

Indulge and learn about wines from the world with the in-house sommelier.

As dusk approaches, the myriad of colours at sunset will leave you both mesmerised and in awe. Take a romantic stroll along the beach or hang out at one of the overwater hammocks at the Overwater Bar for a pre-dinner drink.

Feast your eyes on majestic sunsets like this at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.

No one else but the two of you, a cocktail and a beautiful sunset.

For an amplified dining experience that gives you privacy outside of the comforts of the restaurant, opt for Gili Lankanfushi’s popular Destination Dining that lets you indulge in a bespoke dinner under the stars – just the two of you. With different locations around the island to choose from, these romantic dinners don’t need to only happen for one night but can be for your entire stay!

Private dining experiences to elevate your stay at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives.

Finally, end your day sleeping under the stars at your villa’s rooftop terrace. Gaze at the night sky as you share with each other your hopes and dreams and fall asleep to the warm ocean breeze and the sounds of the lapping waves.

Be as close to nature as you can and sleep under the stars (weather permitting).

Throughout your stay at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives, you will have your trusted host – your Mr Friday – to assist you and to make your stay as memorable as possible.

WHERE TO STAY

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

