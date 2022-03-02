SIA halts flights to Moscow

SINGAPORE, 2 March 2022: Singapore Airlines suspended flights 28 February between Singapore and Moscow, the capital of Russia, until further notice citing operational reasons

The “temporary suspension” impacts flights SQ362 and SQ361, according to the airline’s statement posted on its website.

SIA customers impacted by the suspension will be offered a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket. SIA customers who booked directly with the airline can file for refunds by completing an Assistance Request Form.

For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for assistance.

Singapore Airlines is the only Southeast Asian airline offering flights to Moscow. Other airlines in ASEAN had not resumed services to Moscow when the Russian invasion of Ukraine got underway,

(Source: SIA travel alert)