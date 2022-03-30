SINGAPORE, 30 March 2022: Princess Cruises has revealed the first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.

On 27 March, Princess President John Padgett, along with Discovery Princess officers, welcomed the first guests, Michael and Sally Smith, onboard with a special ceremony. From Sacramento, California, the Smiths have been frequent guests sailing with Princess for the last 10 years.

Discovery Princess expands the cruise line’s fleet to 15 vessels, offering elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and cocktails, extensive alfresco dining areas and expansive views from the cruise line’s largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites. A traditional naming ceremony celebration will take place at the Port of Los Angeles on 29 April 2022, with more details to follow.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess was built at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild sharing all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.







“Today, we celebrate our newest ship, Discovery Princess, as she sets sail on her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera from the Port of Los Angeles – the same port our very first cruise departed from in 1965,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president on 27 March. “Cruising is back and the elegant Discovery Princess showcases the many reasons why travellers should take a cruise now. We also recognize and applaud the ship’s company, which will work tirelessly to deliver memorable cruise vacations to all who sail on this magnificent cruise ship.”

As part of the leading cruise line on the west coast, Discovery Princess is now sailing on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from 27 March to 24 April 2022. The ship will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the Princess’ largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater, including the newest show, Spotlight Bar. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support the cruise line’s environmental compliance efforts.

First introduced on Sky Princess (2019), the new luxury Sky Suites offer exclusive amenities, attentive service and a dedicated Suite Experience Manager, luxurious accommodations for up to five guests and a 1,000 square-foot balcony featuring 270-degree views from the cruise line’s largest balcony at sea.

With some of the most al fresco dining options of any Princess ship, Discovery Princess features 25 bars and restaurants, including Bistro Sur La Mer by Three Michelin Star Chef Emmanuel Renaut, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria with its own Pasta Room, Crown Grill Steakhouse and Bar, Crooners, Chef’s Table Lumiere, Gigi’s Pizzeria, The Salty Dog Gastropub, Gelato, three beautifully appointed Main Dining Rooms and more.

In addition to multiple hot tubs, Discovery Princess boasts two deep-tank pools adjacent to the top-deck bar. At the ship’s aft end, the infinity-style Wakeview pool and bar offer spectacular views of the horizon, while the Retreat Pool offers a quiet oasis.

Discovery Princess delivers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need to be delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

For more information visit: www.princess.com

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)