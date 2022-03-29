AirAsia Super App delivers ASEAN bargains

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 March 2022: The AirAsia Super App is introducing a Super+ subscription plan on sale in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines until 2 April 2022.

Subscriber benefits

Fly anywhere with unlimited flight redemption for the subscriber across all AirAsia airlines (flight code AK, FD, QZ, Z2) across the region for both domestic and international destinations.

Unlimited free delivery for AirAsia food orders across all countries and locations where the service is available.

Covid-19 Pre-Departure Insurance Coverage

Super+ subscribers started to redeem flights on 28 March 2022, and the window remains open until 27 March 2023. Travel validity runs from 11 April 2022 to 10 April 2023.

Subscribers can look forward to more benefits from the whole AirAsia system that will be subsequently added as part of this subscription including discounts on AirAsia ride, AirAsia xpress, SNAP, and hotels.

The SUPER+ subscription plan is priced at RM639* in Malaysia, THB4,999 in Thailand, IDR2.300.000 in Indonesia and PHP6,599 in the Philippines and can be purchased on the AirAsia Super App by clicking on the ‘SUPER+’ icon.

There are only 200,000 SUPER+ subscriptions for purchase across the four countries until 2 April 2022, when the offer closes. All subscribers will also enjoy Covid Pre-Departure Insurance Cover, which will allow them to claim insurance benefits if they contract Covid within seven days before their scheduled departure.

AirAsia Super App CEO Amanda Woo said: “Customers will get to experience the AirAsia Super App. It allows the subscriber to fly anywhere, enjoy bigger savings and more rewards for their travel and everyday needs.”

Flights redeemed via Super+ are subject to government taxes and fees, add-ons and other applicable charges. Flight bookings must be made at least 14 days before departure and are subject to embargo period and other terms and conditions.