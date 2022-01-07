BW extends footprint in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, 7 January 2022: Best Western Hotels & Resorts breaks new ground in Vietnam by signing two new projects in Ho Tram, a beachfront resort town just 110 km from Ho Chi Minh City.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts will brand the two properties owned by Thien Binh Minh Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of the Charm Group, a real estate conglomerate.

Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Premier Collection by Best Western and Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Signature Collection by Best Western will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2024, offering more than 1,000 rooms, suites and villas across the two properties.

Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Premier Collection by Best Western, will offer 458 rooms and suites plus 90 villas. Charm Resort Ho Tram, BW Signature Collection by Best Western will feature 470 rooms.

This signing marks the latest phase of Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ expansion strategy in Vietnam. With four high-end hotels and resorts now operating, 16 new properties signed, and ongoing discussions for more, including several in partnership with Vietnam’s real estate companies, the group is targeting over 20 branded hotels and resorts by the end of 2024.