BANGKOK, 7 January 2022: The inaugural Centara Startup Sandbox programme, presented by Centara Hotels & Resorts x True Digital Park, recently concluded with team PMPO taking home the grand prize.

Markland Blaiklock, deputy chief executive officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts, Dr Tarit Nimmanwudipong, general manager of True Digital Park and Nichapat Ark, director & Thailand Coverage from Openspace Ventures congratulated the winning team who won cash and THB 400,000 worth of prizes, as well as the two runners-up who also came up with innovative solutions for the hospitality industry at the final pitch event at True Digital Park building last week.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here