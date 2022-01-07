BANGKOK, 7 January 2022: The inaugural Centara Startup Sandbox programme, presented by Centara Hotels & Resorts x True Digital Park, recently concluded with team PMPO taking home the grand prize.

Markland Blaiklock, deputy chief executive officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts, Dr Tarit Nimmanwudipong, general manager of True Digital Park and Nichapat Ark, director & Thailand Coverage from Openspace Ventures congratulated the winning team who won cash and THB 400,000 worth of prizes, as well as the two runners-up who also came up with innovative solutions for the hospitality industry at the final pitch event at True Digital Park building last week.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com