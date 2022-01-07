Maldives marketing taps Kuoni France clients

SINGAPORE, 7 January 2022: The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation has initiated a month-long marketing campaign with Kuoni France.

The campaign that started 6 January runs until 6 February, targeting Kuoni France sales channels, one of the largest online travel agencies, catering to a worldwide audience, selling over 100 destinations.

The collaborative campaign between MMPRC and Kuoni France aims to promote the destination as a safe haven, ready to welcome tourists from the French market.

Under this campaign, advertisements, articles, photos, and newsletters of the Maldives will be posted on the digital and social media platforms of Kuoni, France and will be placed at strategic outdoor locations.

The campaign content focuses on promoting the natural geography of the Maldivian islands, where social distancing rules are easily applied as part of comprehensive Covid-19 safety measures in place at resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards.

France is an important market for the Maldives, ending the year 2021 with strong travel arrivals. As of 29 December 2021, the Maldives had welcomed 1,312,706 tourists. During this period, France became the ninth strongest source market for the Maldives, with arrivals totalling 29,877.