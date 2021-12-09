Tourism Malaysia wins global accolade

ISTANBUL, 9 December 2021: Tourism Malaysia has won the World’s Leading Country Tourism Board award once again at the Uzakrota Global Travel Awards 2021 presentation, which took place at Madame Tussauds Museum, Istanbul last week.

Organised by the Uzakrota Travel Summit, the annual event aims to recognise and reward the industry players for their excellence in the tourism industry. The World’s Leading Country Tourism Board Award was presented to Tourism Malaysia through its overseas office in Istanbul, Turkey, to the Deputy Director of Tourism Malaysia Istanbul, Syafinaz Bujang.

The award serves as a tribute to Tourism Malaysia for its active role and participation in promotions through the mainstream and social media, as well as engagement with the industry players and tourism partners following Tourism Malaysia Istanbul’s participation in Malaysia Meet 2021 and Uzakrota Online Global Summit 2021.

Tourism Malaysia received 851 votes for the World’s Leading Country Tourism Board Category, ahead of Saudi Tourism Authority (684 votes) and Dominican Republic Tourism Board (517 votes). The judging and voting processes take into account the global efforts of all Tourism Malaysia’s overseas offices worldwide.

This year’s ceremony presented a total of 53 categories of awards, generating over 194,743 votes globally as a form of appreciation to the tourism industry players, including travel agencies, airline companies, hotels, travel tech startups, hospitality investors, venture capitalists, and tech companies.

Through this triumph, Tourism Malaysia aims to further restore the confidence among the industry players to continue promoting and selling Malaysia’s attractions and tourism products to the international markets especially Turkey, Balkan and surrounding Europe.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. It focuses on the specific task of promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination. In 2019, Malaysia registered 26.1 million tourist arrivals and RM86.14 billion tourist receipts, placing it among the major tourism destinations of the world.

SOURCE : Tourism Malaysia