Hyatt debuts Centric brand in Australia

SINGAPORE, 9 December 2021: Hyatt Hotels Corporation has opened Hyatt Centric Melbourne, marking the entry of the Hyatt Centric brand to Australia.

Located in a prime location in the heart of Melbourne’s fast-emerging downtown, Hyatt Centric Melbourne features 277 rooms across 25 levels.

“Hyatt has had a presence in Australia for over 30 years, and we are excited about the launch of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the introduction of its adventurous style of exploration and hospitality,” said Hyatt group president, Asia-Pacific David Udell.

Located at the corner of Downie Street and Flinders Lane, the property is close to many of the city’s popular hotspots and offers convenient access to Southern Cross Station, the Docklands and Southbank precincts, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, and the Crown Entertainment Complex.