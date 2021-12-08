OTM confirms new venue for 2022

MUMBAI, 8 December 2021: OTM Mumbai will welcome international travel industry players to the brand new Jio World Convention Centre from 9 to 11 February 2022.

After hosting three TTF* branded regional shows in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata in September this year, OTM Mumbai is now ready to move to a new venue billed as setting a new standard for travel exhibitions hosted in India.

Located in the heart of Mumbai at the Bandra Kurla Complex, OTM 2022 will be the first physical tradeshow of international scale in India and Asia since the Covid-19 pandemic brought global events almost a complete standstill.

OTM will bring together 1,000 exhibitors, national tourism offices, and private travel buyers from 55 countries for the in-person event hosted in Mumbai, India’s financial capital. Mumbai is also one of India’s biggest outbound and domestic tourism markets in its own right being the source of 60% of bookings generated.

OTM 2022 edition will showcase at least 10 country pavilions as well as state pavilions from around India. The trade show is organised by India’s oldest travel trade show organisers, Fairfest Media Ltd.

*Travel & Tourism Fairs