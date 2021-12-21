THAI signs South Korean charter series

BANGKOK, 21 December 2021: Thai Airways International will fly a charter series on the Busan – Bangkok route to ferry Korean tourists to Thailand from January to March 2022.

The airline’s chief commercial officer, Nond Kalinta, signed a contract for the charter series with Travel Wing Company president Park Byeong Kweon to provide 11 charter flights for the Korean tour operator to support Thailand’s tourism economy.

It’s the first series of charter flights from South Korea in almost two years and is part of THAI’s financial recovery strategy to work with tour companies to restart flights in Asia.