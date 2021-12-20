British Airways ditches Thailand flights

LONDON, 20 December 2021: British Airways has cancelled all of its direct flights to Bangkok until October 2022, according to a report on The Points Guy blog last week.

TPG based its report on emails sent by the airline to passengers who had booked flights to Thailand. The airline omitted to post an announcement on its website, but UK media reported the airline is cancelling more than 2,000 flights up until March 2022.

A check of the airline’s flight bookings page showed a direct flight to Bangkok, Thailand is no longer available with passengers offered a flight to Doha that connects with Oneworld partner Qatar Airways to Bangkok.

There is nothing written in stone on the cancellations caused by a sudden drop in travel demand for flights to Thailand and the broader impact of the Omicron scare as cases run amok in the UK. If demand returns, the airline might reinstate some direct flights to Bangkok for the summer timetable (April to October) to cater to peak season tourist traffic to the UK and student travel in September. But as it stands now, British Airways’ direct flights to Bangkok, Thailand are grounded until October 2022.

Passengers impacted by the sudden cancellation of flights to Bangkok can apply for a voucher if they are booked to travel before 31 August 2022. Vouchers are valid until 30 September 2023.