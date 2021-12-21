Jetstar Asia opens Darwin VTL route

SINGAPORE, 21 December 2021: Jetstar flew its first scheduled service in more than 600 days between Singapore and Darwin on Monday, carrying fully vaccinated travellers onboard the Airbus A320.

Flight 3K161 departed Singapore’s Changi Airport at 2240 and arrived at Darwin International Airport on Tuesday 21 December at 0445.

The turnaround flight, 3K162, returned to Singapore as a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) service, arriving in Singapore at 0830 today.

“After more than 600 days, we are excited to offer two-way quarantine-free travel once again between Singapore and Australia’s Northern Territory,” said Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi.

“Following the relaunch of Jetstar’s Melbourne to Singapore service last week, it is fantastic to add Darwin to our expanding network.

“We know our customers can’t wait to travel again, and the Northern Territory remains a must-see destination, offering awe-inspiring natural landscapes less than five hours from Singapore.

The service represents the resumption of travel between Darwin and Singapore, reviving an essential connection for tourism, business, education and trade.

Jetstar Asia is now operating VTL flights from Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, Darwin and Melbourne. Pending approval, Perth will join Jetstar’s VTL network early next year.