The Philippines recruits big bikes to revive tourism

MANILA, 24 November 2021: More than 250 motorcycle enthusiasts departed from the city’s Rizal Park earlier this week on a road trip designed to build travel confidence just four weeks before the year-end holiday season begins.

The big bike convoy motored on a two-day ride covering two loops of Calabarzon’s tourist spots, all part of a Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines’ campaign to restore travel confidence while exercising “new normal” guidelines and safety protocols in line with its Philippine Motorcycle Tourism (PMT) Programme.

The Taal Lake Loop (Cavite-Batangas) included stops in Maragondon (Habi of Maragondon, Simbahan ng Maragondon, Caingin River), Tagaytay, Taal (Basilica San Martin De Tours, Marcella Agoncillo Historical Landmark, Apacible Historical Landmark), San Juan (Laiya), Lipa (Mary Mediatrix of All Grace Church), Mataasnakahoy (My Honey’s Farm), Sto. Tomas (National Shrine of Padre Pio), and Sta. Rosa (Nuvali Park).

The Laguna Lake Loop (Rizal-Laguna-Quezon) covered Antipolo (Antipolo Cathedral, Hinulugang Taktak) Tanay (Daranak Falls), Pililia (Pililia Windmills, Pakil (St. Peter of Alcantara Parish Church), Paete, Luisiana (pandan weaving), Lucban (Kamay ni Hesus), San Juan (Laiya), Dolores (Bangkong Kahoy Valley), San Pablo City (Sulyap Gallery Cafe), and Sta. Rosa Nuvali Park.

“We continue to push the limits to create new ways to enjoy safe travel amid our present situation because we know that travelling and adventure give us purpose and new perspectives, said TPB COO Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones.

This time, we are exploring the country on two wheels and presenting an alternative way of travelling to entice the public to discover more of the Philippines’ interesting culture, sites, cuisines and other tourism products”.

The Philippine Motorcycle Tourism ride was open only to fully-vaccinated residents following strict safety and health protocols that are in place for domestic travellers.

